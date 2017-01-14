The corp  credo:  law is ‘flex’ible

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Repeated drives by the Kochi Corporation to remove flex boards have failed to check the rising menace. In fact, the Corporation itself shares some, if not all, the blame for contributing to the problem, a reality check by ‘Kochi Express’ has revealed.

The flex boards congratulating T J Vinod near South Railway Overbridge

In fact, most of the flex boards were erected to congratulate Deputy Mayor T J Vinodh for taking up his new responsibility as DCC president. Five to 10 flex boards lauding Vinodh could be found at each junction. The Corporation - which conducted an open skit against the menace a few months ago - is yet to remove the boards, even a month after Vinodh’s swearing-in ceremony as DCC president.

Understandably, this has irked many. “The Corporation removed a large flex board erected at Edappally. But, when the supporters of the ruling party placed illegal flex boards on the street, it remained silent. If the rule is applicable for all people, why should the Corporation be exempted?” asked a shopkeeper in the city.

According to the Opposition councillor V P Chandran, the Corporation has no control over flex boards, as the civic body itself has flouted the rules. ‘’The Corporation has no time to look into these matters. Factional feuds in the ruling party has derailed most projects, including those funded by the Centre,” he said.

Town Planning Committee chairperson Shiny Mathew admitted that the city was reeling under the menace of flex boards. “We removed some boards in Fort Kochi. But it is a real headache in other areas. Health inspectors would be instructed to remove the flex boards immediately,” she said.

T J Vinodh was unavailable for comments.