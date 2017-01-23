Home Cities Kochi

Joint effort needed to tackle drought-hit areas: E Chandrasekharan

A joint effort is needed to identify and conserve natural water resources, in order to tackle drought and potable water shortage in the district, said Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan on Sunday.

Published: 23rd January 2017

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A joint effort is needed to identify and conserve natural water resources, in order to tackle drought and potable water shortage in the district, said Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan on Sunday.

He was addressing a meeting of department heads, convened by the district collector, at the civil station here. At the meeting, deputy collectors and tehsildars said no serious incident related to drought and potable water shortage was reported in the district. The Minister asked the officials to take precautionary steps, considering the impending drought.

“More awareness programmes should be organised to stop misuse of water, and water kiosks should be set up in affected areas. A project will be launched to revitalise wells and water bodies,” said the Minister.   Sub-collector Adheela said no case of water shortage was reported in the Kochi taluk. “Water tankers are conducting service to Chellanam and Vypeen regularly,” she said.

