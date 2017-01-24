Photo exhibition gives a peek into the past

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Biennale Foundation and New Delhi-based Critical Collective conducted a two-day exhibition titled the ‘Accidental Archive’ on the sidelines of the Kochi Muziris Biennale.

The exhibition was held at the Pavilion, Fort Kochi, on January 22 and 23.

The theme of the exhibition — a curated archive of visual imagery — was ‘the alternative histories, smaller truths and partial narratives of Kerala society and culture.’ It showcased early photographic and video graphic material culled from the public domain. The images ranged from rare black-and-white portraits to colour-augmented artistic photographs.

A discussion held as part of the exhibition was moderated by art curator and Critical Collective founder Gayatri Sinha.

Helen Hirsch, director and curator at Kunstmuseum Thun, Switzerland; Jonathan Harris, professor at the University of Southampton; and Sujith Parayil, assistant professor at the JNU Centre for Media Studies participated in the discussion.