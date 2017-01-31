KOCHI: It was a memorable day for a group of 50 special children from Sehanilyam in Kochi when they were taken on board Coast Guard ship Sarathi as part of its 40th raising day which will be held in February.

The children, who were escorted by 15 teachers were taken on board Indian Coast Guard ship Sarathi and were given an opportunity to interact with the officers and the sailors. The children were treated to a visual treat which included an aerial display by Coast Guard helicopters and high speed manoeuvres by the ship’s boats.

The visit included a walk on board the ship along with display of arms and ship’s fire-fighting capabilities. The children also visited the aviation unit of Coast Guard where they were shown the different aircraft used by Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard on January 25, had also organised a friendly volleyball match with local fishermen at Saudi beach, as part of programmes chartered to commemorate Coast Guard day.

Commanding Officer of Coast Guard ship Abhinav Commandant Naveen Rastogi, was the chief guest of the function. Volunteers from different fishermen community actively participated in the volleyball match. Parish priest of Saudi Church Fr Simon was also present.

The Coast Guard district headquarters no 4 is organising a number of events in connection with the Coast Guard day on February 1.