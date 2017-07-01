KOCHI: The captain and two other officers of the merchant vessel Amber L, which rammed into a fishing boat off Kochi and killed two fishermen, have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a magistrate here.

The Coastal Police had arrested the captian of the ship, Georgianakis Ioannis, 30, second mate officer Galanos Athanasios, 33, and able sea man Zewana, 36, on Friday and produced them in court on Saturday.

The three men face charges under sections 280 (rash navigation of vessel), 427 (committing mischief), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 (causing death by negligence), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 57 of the Kerala Police Act.

Panama-registered ship Amber L drove into the fishing vessel in the early hours of June 11 at a spot 14 nautical miles from the shore. Two fishermen were killed and another one remains missing.