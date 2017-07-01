KOCHI: The Cochin Cancer Centre will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government Medical College,Kochi for sharing the latter’s facilities.

The decision to sign the MoU was taken at the meeting convened by District Collector K Muhammed Y Safirullah on Friday which was attended by superintendent and principal of Medical College and medical superintendent of Cancer Centre.



Though there was an informal understanding and government decision to share the facilities, the Medical College authorities were allegedly reluctant to extent their support to the Cancer Centre.

“The MoU will be prepared and signed at the earliest. As per the understanding reached at the meeting, the Medical College will share with us facilities such as operation theatre, ICU and casualty,” said Balagopal, medical superintendent of the Cancer Centre.



“Certain equipment required for cancer treatment which the Medical College lacks will be procured by the Cancer Centre through Kerala Medical Service Corporation. Ownership of these equipment will be vested with the Cancer Centre and they will be retained when Cancer Centre shifts to own premises,” he said.

The Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement, which has been at the vanguard of campaign for the Cancer Centre, had sent a letter to the Health Minister and District Collector alleging the Medical College authorities were not sharing the facilities with Cancer Centre.



“The decision to share facilities of Medical College gains significance since three major facilities for oncology treatment - surgery, chemotherapy and radiation - will be available within city limits now. Surgery and chemotherapy can be done at Cancer Centre while radiation at General Hospital where a most modern radiation device is being installed,” said N K Sanil Kumar, a volunteer of the Movement.

“The new device is expected to be inaugurated within two months. With this, total cancer care free of cost or at affordable cost will be available within city limits,” he said.

