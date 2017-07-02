KOCHI: While the large commercial firms incorporated their goods into the new tax system, the small shops in the city used the opportunity to fleece customers. “On June 30 I bought an ice cream for Rs 110 from a shop at Central Mall,” city resident K Anil told Express. “But on July 1, after the introduction of the new tax regime, its price was hiked to Rs 120. Interestingly, the bill I received didn’t mention GST. They are using this opportunity to loot the public.”

When Express conducted a reality check in some shops including hotels, many of them were found to not have introduced the GST system. “I spent around Rs 2,500 for purchasing some plastic chairs from a shop near the High Court, but they did not provide the bill with GST. When questioned, they said the new tax system will come into effect only after a week,” said Ashraf, a private employee. Meanwhile, the new system came as a jolt to the shop owners at Broadway-the biggest wholesale market in Kochi. A few shops remained closed on Saturday sporting signboards saying, ‘holiday due to system upgradation from VAT to GST’.

“Not a single customer turned up at our shop,” said D R Choudary, owner of a wholesale garment shop. He said, the technical glitches on the website were a major factor for not initiating business on day one of the GST. “For each product, a code needs to be entered. But we couldn’t log in to the website due to some technical error,” Choudary said. However some shop owners in Broadway said GST has not affected the business. “Retailers in Broadway are not required to register with the GST as they have total annual sales of less than Rs 20 lakh. So, the business was normal on Saturday. However, the big shops remained shut as they have to upgrade to the new system,” said Joseph D Silva, a member of Broadway Shop Owners’ Association (BSOA).