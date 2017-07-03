KOCHI: Swaraj University is located in a vast forest area at Udaipur in Rajasthan. However, you don’t get a degree at the end of your course. But it produces a remarkable number of self-made men and women entrepreneurs, software programmers and artists who are contributing back to society in their own way.

Realising the growing interest in alternative studies among Malayalees, Swaraj University will conduct its first orientation class in Kochi on July 7.



There are three kinds of people who opt to go to the university. There are the school drop-outs, who wish to learn and contribute to society. The others are walkouts -- professionals, mostly engineers, who are employed at IT companies but don’t find satisfaction in their jobs. “They come to us because they want to get involved with something closer to nature. We know of many engineers, who opt for organic farming, giving up their high-paying jobs. The third group are the homeschooled students who opt for such courses,” said Manish Jain, co-founder.



The students are mostly aged between 17-30 years. The university has self-designed courses where facilitators hold activities and discussions with the students to help them understand how to go about the course. The students are encouraged to derive first-hand learning from experienced hands outside the University.



For example, a student who is interested in designing, can also go and practice under a traditional weaver for some months, and then come and complete the course at the University.



While the first-year students focus on discovering one’s passions and areas of interests, the second year envisages a concept called the ‘pedagogy of mistakes’, where students have to set their own startups. “Since it is done by themselves, with little outside help, they make a lot of mistakes.

But, you will be surprised, how quickly the entrepreneurs better themselves everyday,” he said. However, the University is yet to receive recognition from the Central government. “We are hoping the government realises that alternative education can lead to more self-made people,” he said.