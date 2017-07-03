KOCHI: Founded by six creative minds, Kasata Media, a media and broadcasting startup in Thammanam, has made a mark of its own in the industry due to its innovative style. Kasata Media came into existence in May 2017. The founders, who studied together at Divine Institute of Media Science (DIMS) at Chalakudy, undertake all the works ranging from pre-production, advertisement, storyboard, editing to social media promotion.

A poster of Aa Mere Pass



The name ‘Kasata’ reminds us of the rainbow coloured dessert. In fact the title was coined by joining the first letters of the names of its founders Kripa Chacko, Anitha Antony, Shilpa V S, Ashin Paul, Tony Jacob and Anson Titus.

Their first break came after DJ Savio happened to see their work about a travel portal, which they had done as a project for their course at DIMS. Savio, whom the group considers as their mentor, invited them to make his profile video. A move that heralded their entry into the industry. Their production ‘Omanathinkal Kidavo’ hit YouTube on Vishu last year.



“Our greatest inspiration is DJ Savio who gave us an opportunity through the production of Omanathinkal, a remix of Omanathinkal Kidavo, which hit YouTube last Vishu. The video featured Thaikudam Bridge fame Sidharth Menon and actress Devi Ajith,” says Anitha Antony, co-founder of Kasata Media.

The six youngster who founded the startup Kasata Media



The journey that they began with an investment of Rs 1 lakh in May, earned them Rs 5 lakh in two months. “The success of our venture lies in team work. The advantage that we have over many others is that we know each other very well. Each one has a unique talent of our own. Anson does direction of photography, Ashin is a still photographer, whereas Shilpa is the animator. On the other hand Kripa designs covers and Anitha handles the content and tag-line. I am the co-ordinator and also do editing works,” says Tony Jacob, another co-founder of Kasata Media.



“It’s easy to get caught in the daily overwhelm but, we differentiated ourselves from the other emerging startups,” says Kripa, another co-founder. Rather than working under firms, these youngsters wanted to create one of their own. Recently, they produced and directed an original Hindi-English rap music video ‘Aa Mere Paas’. The video hit YouTube last month.



Since they are brand new in the industry, Kasata needs to be on its toes to be visible. And they have taken to social media to achieve this. “Social media is an indispensable part of our lives today. People prefer short and precise yet attractive pieces of creativity. We strive to work towards achieving this and are abreast with the current marketing strategies. This requires a lot of research work,” says Tony.

Kasata will be working on the aftermovies production of God’s Own Music Festival, a dance and music fiesta which will feature national and international DJ’s. The event will take place at Willington Island in September. The group has also done ads and designed logos for companies like Woodpecker Private limited and Sherin Hifabs. Currently, they are working on a short film ‘Avalum Avanum’.