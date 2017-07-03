KOCHI: IT professionals in the city get a new ride sharing platform called G-Ride through which they can commute to work with their colleagues. Using the mobile application employees of IT companies in Technopark and Infopark in Kochi can share their vehicles for travel to work and back.

The technology is provided by Group of Technology Companies (GTech), the industry body of IT companies in Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the digital ride-sharing platform on Sunday.

Lack of enough public transport and safety concerns led to the development of new service. Technopark and Infopark, between them, house close to eighty thousand professionals.

“The target is to bring down the use of vehicles by half in two years. With the support of the government, professionals and companies, we can achieve this,” said Praseed S Dev, convenor of corporate alliances focus group of GTech, responsible for G-Ride.

Several IT companies in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Noida already encourage car-pooling and ride-sharing. Once fully subscribed, G-Ride will be the largest car pool in the country, said Renjith Ramanujam, Chief Executive Officer of GTech.

“G-Ride was born out of our discussions with the Secretary for IT, Government of Kerala, on how we can provide effective alternatives for commute to work and tackle parking woes. G-Ride will revolutionise travel habits of IT professionals,” said secretary of GTech, Vijay Kumar P. “GTech’s initiative will go a long way in solving parking woes. Government will offer all support to G-Ride,” said Secretary for IT, M Sivasankar.The trials of car pooling has already been conducted in Technopark and the result seems to be positive.