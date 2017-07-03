KOCHI: Kochi Corporation’s decision to close down unauthorised bunk shops had been unanimous, but when the time came to implement it, as it happens often, voices of dissent rose.

During the council session the Mayor had asked the health standing committee chairperson V K Minimol to begin a crackdown on illegal bunks shops, which approximately number around 4,000, in the city. However, welfare committee chairperson A B Sabu, who is also the leader of the street vendors’ union, came down heavily against the move and called it unjustified.

According to Sabu, as per statistics there are over 4.56 lakh street vendors in the state and their families depend on the income they generate from their stalls. “Why should the rule be implemented in Kochi when it is not being done in other places. As per the Street Vendors Act,2014, they cannot be evicted. This move, which is being planned with an aim to protect the big traders who flout rules, and cannot be justified,” Sabu said earlier.

Records show that of the 4,000-odd bunk shops in the city, only 123 wayside eateries and 59 kiosks have permission to operate. A survey conducted by the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) reports that though 2,500 bunk shops are eligible to operate in the city, the Corporation is yet to grant approval to the vendors.

“Majority of the street vendors are benamis of wealthy persons. On an average they earn between Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 daily without paying a single amount as tax. Why doesn’t the Corporation take action against these illegal shops which operate in unhygenic conditions. The Corporation should identify these persons and should announce a vending zone at the earliest,” said K J Antony, the Opposition leader, Kochi Corporation. Corporation shouldn’t be lethargic in taking action against these illegal stalls. They shouldn’t wait till an epidemic breaks out, he added.