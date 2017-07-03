KOCHI: He may be just 16-years-old, but Maniswamy G is already quite an entrepreneur in his own right. Apart from academics, Maniswamy is a mural artist. He works from home and sells his mural works through his Facebook page ‘Vichitra Collections’. Maniswamy, who studies at Mannam Memorial Residential HSS, says he started the Facebook page two years ago and has been getting regular orders ever since. “I paint on cotton and linen sarees, and also on canvas sheets. The first mural was on a new cotton saree for my mother. When I saw the results, I decided to do more similar works,” he said.

Maniswamy was always interested in art since his childhood. The school student has also won accolades at school for his drawings and paintings and have won at district-level competitions. But, it was a few years ago that he became interested in mural paintings. “The murals, which I would see painted on the walls of temple gates and similar places, caught my fancy, during my temple trips with my mother. However, I never took any classes,” he said.

Maniswamy believes that people have become interested in mural paintings and is now quite popular in the city. “This art form is already more popular in Kochi and Thrissur, people in the city are not much aware of the style. I attempt to create more awareness among people through my work,” he said.

Though mural paintings are his forte, the 16-year-old amateur artist also does glass and Tanjore paintings as well. What’s more, breaking the impression that putting Kolams are the privilege of the women folk, Maniswamy has been continuously doing the same for the past two years. “Ever since we moved into the city from Kollam two years ago, I have been putting kolams annually during the months of June-July,” he said. Maniswamy hopes to take professional lessons at Guruvayoor one day. However, he also hopes to pursue his medical career, simultaneously.