KOCHI: Burglaries have become rampant in Nirappu village in Piravom, with the latest incident occurring on Saturday when two identified persons barged inside three homes. The duo had masked their faces with black cloth. A major manhunt has been launched to nab them.

Besides, the dog squad and fingerprint experts visited the crime scene. CCTV footage from shops located nearby is being scoured by police to identify the culprits. Police said break-ins were reported at houses of Ancy Biju, Jinil Kumar and Santhi Johny - all of them residing at Nirappel. The heavy rain lashing the region provides ample cover to thieves.