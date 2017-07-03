KOCHI: Call, complain, forget about it. Apparently, this is the rule the PWD wants callers of its toll-free call centre to follow.Set up in 2009 to address people’s complaints and grievances on the condition of roads, the centre has seemingly turned into a scarecrow as the PWD has, by the looks of it, turned a deaf ear to the complaints registered by hundreds of people on its number 1800-425-7771 daily against the pathetic condition of roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Though PWD does register the complaints and transfers them to the concerned officer, no action gets initiated despite the assurance it will be done within 48 hours of the complaint.

“Two years ago, I registered a complaint with the toll-free number on the pathetic condition of the Karimugal-Infopark Road. The road remains the same. Though the assistant executive engineer called me over the phone and assured it will be repaired within a few months, nothing happened,” said Arun, an IT employee who has registered several complaints with the call centre.

“What is the need of such a call centre if it is working only to take down notes?” he wondered. The Public Information Cell operating from Kerala State Transport Project headquarters at Thiruvananthapuram controls the centre’s operation. “Trademark excuses like ‘no fund has been cleared for the road’ or ‘the work will be done once government clearance is received’ are dished out to us as reply. The officers are making fools of the public,” said another person who had registered a complaint with the call centre.

M N Jeevaraj, chief engineer, Roads and Bridges, PWD, told Express the unavailability of sufficient funds for maintenance was the reason for the delay in taking up repairing work.

“The call centre has been set up to help the people inform us of their grievances. If we find an assistant executive engineer giving vague replies to the complaints, we will take action against the officer,” he said. “The department is planning to modernise the call centre by bringing several aspects under its ambit,” he said.

Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran said the department was also getting several complaints in this regard. “The call centre was set up a few years back. We, too, are getting several complaints. Since the call centre is located at the KSTP headquarters, we are also finding it difficult to monitor it effectively. Regardless, we will take appropriate measures to resolve all the issues,” said Sudhakaran.

