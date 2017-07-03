KOCHI: Eatery owners beware! Better check whether your establishment is adhering to the quality and hygiene standards set by the Health Department. Because those found wanting will face the wrath of the district administration. Something which more than 50 eateries had to face recently.



Action was taken against these eateries by a special squad formed by the District Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) in a bid to put a check on monsoon related diseases. These eateries were closed down by the squad in a swift move within 48 hours of its formation. The district administration has directed the squad to expand their mission to include the entire city and serve closure notice to those found wanting.

The District Collector has formed a five-member team, which includes the district health officer and food safety commissioner, in the wake of increasing epidemic cases.



The squads have been empowered under Sections 30(5), 30(20) and 33 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to inspect eateries, including bakeries and hotels.“We have issued stop memos to the eateries which have been functioning in unhygienic conditions, operating without license from the local bodies and had employed workers without health cards. Within two days we could close down over 50 eateries. We will close down all such establishments which are functioning without ensuring proper sanitation. We hope to crackdown on all such shops within a week or two,” said district health officer P N Sreenivasan, who coordinated the drive.



Meanwhile, the squad has also started carrying out raids at hotels and bakeries as part of the drive. “We issued closure notice to a shop which was operating inside a shopping mall without the valid license.

All the hotels, including the star-rated ones will be inspected during the drive. If they fail to submit the relevant documents within the stipulated time, order will be issued to close them down,” said an officer with the Food Safety department.

Ice plants under scanner

Water used for making ice at the plants will be tested for quality. “It has come to our notice that ice being served at the wayside juice stalls and eateries are playing a major role in spreading diseases. Since these stalls procure ice from big plants we will check whether they are following the quality parameters. If we find the plants are not maintaining the parameters they will be shut down,” said the health officer.

not licensed

Records show that of the 4,000-odd bunk shops in the city, only 1a23 wayside eateries and 59 kiosks have permission to operate. A survey conducted by the NULMreports that though 2,500 bunk shops are eligible to operate in the city, the Corporation is yet to grant approval to the vendors