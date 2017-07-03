KOCHI: Columbian-born Maria Browning found her calling at a very young age - synchronised swimming. Thanks to her mother’s consistent encouragement, she went on to master the art of synchronised swimming, which is a hybrid of swimming, dance and gymnastics. All those years of constant practice and fitness regime paved the way for Maria to become a pioneer of Aqua Zumba.

Maria who has conducted trainings and classes in five continents and 32 countries will be in Kochi to hold Kerala’s first Aqua Zumba session which will be held on July 8 at Crown Plaza Hotel. Zumba as a fitness programme had already advanced to the level 2 phase by 2009.

Something innovative could be done and the programme developers felt it is time to take the party to the pool and make a successful module which worked in the water. I was invited to be part of the development team, given my background as a synchronised swimmer.

Maria Browning

Taking into consideration my years of experience in aqua fitness and also that I was a ZES (Zumba Education Specialist) for two years, it was easier for me to translate Beto’s (the founder of zumba) ideas into the water environment. I shortly became the leader of the Aqua Zumba programme,” she said.

The concept, according to her, took a year to evolve into a consistent programme that would offer toning as well as cardiovascular benefits while still delivering the party atmosphere which is what makes Zumba successful.

So how effective is Aqua Zumba? “You are always working on muscle resistance. There is no way to take an aqua zumba class without getting your muscles to push through the resistance of water. In short, compared to Zumba, aqua, has more toning benefits,” she said. Also, the cooling properties of the water will not allow your heart rate to go high as in a regular zumba class. Therefore, Aqua Zumba will provide a little less cardiovascular training in exchange for a lot more muscle toning training.

Growth of the Zumba

Zumba Education Specialist, Kerala, Shweta Singh who is organising the Master Class Event, which will be held on July 8, says Zumba has developed in Kerala over the years. “People are very aware about fitness levels here. However, there is still a dearth of instructors and the void needs to be filled,” she said. Suchetha Pal, Global Band Ambassador of Zumba, will also be conducting sessions as part of the event.

Better in pools

Aqua Zumba can be performed in pools that are between 3 1/2 to 5 feet deep. The water should be at armpit level for all participants. The key is to be able to have the arms under water. It is also much safer to teach Aqua Zumba classes at pools instead of natural water bodies. The instructor teaches the class from the deck of the pool and should be able to see through the water how participants are performing the moves in order to provide cueing and assistance.

So, who does she recommend the aqua zumba to? “Anyone. There is no reason why a healthy and fit person would not get excellent benefits from this class. Also, due to the fact that the water provides less impact, lots of overweight people join the class, as well as pregnant women and older class participants,” said Maria.