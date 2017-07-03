KOCHI: A bunch of school students from Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School, Thiruvallam, have just turned authors, giving wings to their imagination. Titled ‘The First Trip to Amazon’ which was released recently, the book is an effort by six students- Annie Viju, Atmaja S Gopan, Aksa A S, Pavithra A P, Varun R and Ashwin Shankar P, who are currently in class VIII.

The book revolves around an adventurous plot. Written in 10 chapters, the book centres around an attempt by six University students to thwart a planned attack on a country by a young terrorist group.

Interestingly, the events unfolded before one of the students in the form of a dream! Elaborating more on how it all started, one of the authors Annie S Viju says, “It never occurred to me even in my wildest dream that I would be an author of a book meant for the public.

The students of Christ Nagar Senior Secondary

School who co-authored the book

A little after one midnight, I suddenly woke up shouting ‘We have done it, we have done it’! I went to school the next morning and shared my dream with a few of my classmates. After listening to my dream one of them asked me, ‘Why don’t we write a book based on your dream? The same idea was shared by some other friends.”

That got them working on the story, developing it further with more details from the students’ imaginations, with the present scenario of what is happening in the contemporary times around the world, according to Annie.

It was their then class teacher Renju Nair who gave them the much needed encouragement. Renju says, “It was during last year that the students came up with this idea. Annie was the one who came up with the thread. They approached me after which we spoke with the headmaster about the idea. Apart from the guidance which I gave them, the book is solely the effort of the children.”

Pavithra A P, another co-author says, “When we presented the story idea, everybody appreciated it and congratulated us. We started working on the book in September till around February. We got help and guidance from our academic co-ordinator, teachers as well as our headmaster.

The book, which is published as well as distributed by the educational institution, was released by Sebastian Chamathara CMI, St Joseph’s Province, at a general school function.