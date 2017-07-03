KOCHI: When we say ‘hack’, it doesn’t mean breaking into someone else’s bank accounts. A hack club is a worldwide student-led movement of free-coding clubs that work with high-schoolers. However,for the first time, the Hack Club has partnered with a B-School in India.

In India, the activities of the club is led by Athul Blesson,the regional manager of Hack Club India along with Aalap P Joshy, Joyal Varghese, Diljith A K Dev and Midhun V Areekal, a team of Class XII pass outs, who are pursuing a degree in engineering.



“We learnt about the hack club from social media and submitted an application to start a club in our school two years ago. As part of the club, we have also conducted activities like hackathons,”says Athul.

The club was started with an initiative to unite high schoolers and teach them to use computers and how to programme. It provides free education and raises funds to educate children about computers, software and electronics.

Student representatives of MSMS

College’s Hack Club



A Hack Club in Mar Thoma School of Management Studies was launched for the first time with an aim to make a difference in society through computers by spreading awareness on the internet. “The hack club will be helpful for students and will teach them app developing, blogging, hacking and the basic computing aspects,”says Venu Santhakumari, CEO of Mar Thoma School for Management Studies, Kakkanad.

Programmes-in-the-offing

The students have lined up a number of initiatives which include a knowledge sharing session for the students of government schools, and a programme which can help the senior citizens. “ This club will help students create their own startups,” said Venu. The club also plans to teach senior citizens how to use computers and mobile phones.

It will also be a part of the initiative to spread awareness about cyber security. The club will tie-up with the Kudumbashree units, providing them computer literacy and technical support to manage operations within their group. “There are many women and elderly people in society who do not have knowledge about the working of the android phones. So, these Hack Clubs will help them do basic computer tasks on their own.”

The Hack Club at MSMS presently consists of 26 students and have activities lined up for the academic year, which include Hackathons for students of technology.It is providing a platform for knowledge sharing among students of B-schools in India. Ayana Soman, Jobin Kattakkayam and Anu Joy are the student representatives of the Hack Club at Mar Thoma School of Management Studies.