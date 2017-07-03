KOCHI: The 20-somethings arrested on Saturday on charges of job fraud via Facebook were chasing a life of luxury, the police said. Krishnendu, 21, of Kunnamkulam and her friend Jinson, 27, of Pudukad were nabbed by Palarivattom police for allegedly cheating several youth with promises of jobs at fashion designing institutes in the Middle East. The accused had collected Rs 45 lakh from around 83 job aspirants.

Krishnendu who was working as a fashion designer posted on Facebook that a fashion designing institute in the Middle East was recruiting people on a contract basis. She and Jinson then collected around Rs 55,000 from each job aspirant. The duo travelled in luxury cars taken on rental and stayed in star hotels. Most of the victims who fell for the fraud were Jinson’s Facebook friends.

The police are also checking if the accused had links with recruiting agencies in Gulf countries. The police found Krishnendu had travelled abroad four times and was not on good terms with her family. Following a complaint filed by a Vennala native, they were summoned to the police station and their arrests were recorded. “More people approached us with complaints hearing about the arrest on Saturday,” an officer said.

