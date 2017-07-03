KOCHI: Introduction of latest technologies and good agriculture practices has revolutionised the traditional farming sector in Kerala. Over the years progressive farmers have been reaping the benefit of farm mechanisation. As a result of mechanisation there has been a reduction in production costs, helped overcome growing labour shortage, increased production and productivity.

However, full swing mechanisation is still a distant dream for the traditional Pokkali paddy farming sector in the state. According to farmers, land preparation methods like ploughing or tiling are still being done manually since tractors or any other heavy machines can’t be operated on soggy soil. The field can be tilled to some extent using light tiller machines. Also, the terrain, which is often criss crossed by small rivulets and marshy lands, is not conducive for mechanised tilling, say farmers.

What the Pokkali farmers need is machinery that will help them to prepare and dismantle mounds as well as harvest the crop. A prototype of a floating harvesting machine, meant specifically for use in inundated Pokkali fields, was tested some years ago. But the project came a cropper. Farmers are still harvesting paddy using traditional methods which depend heavily on manual labour. Hence the demand for manual labourers increases during the Pokkali period in Ernakulam, Alappuzha and parts of Thrissur districts. Pokkali cultivation begins with the arrival of South West monsoon. The heavy rain flushes out the salt from the fields that had been lying fallow.

Actor Salimkumar, who is also a Pokkali farmer, said, “I have been cultivating Pokkali rice for the last 15 years in Ernakulam. The government should really help the farmers in regaining the lost glory of this style of farming.” Unhappy about the nonchalant attitude of the government in promoting, the actor said, “Man has taken a technological leap to the Moon, but in the case of mechanisation of Pokkali cultivation things still remain at the starting blocks. Successive governments have been making tall claims about taking steps to ensure the welfare of the Pokkali farmers.”

Francis Kalathungal, general convener, Pokkali Samrakashana Samithi, said, “Since the crop does not need fertilisers or pesticides. The Pokkali crop can be cultivated more effectively than any other rice varieties in the region.” But, mechanisation and strong government support is required to save the GI tagged rice variety from extinction, he said.

The government had introduced a scheme ‘One paddy, one rice’, with an aim to promote organic cultivation of paddy and aquaculture (growing paddy and farming fish alternately in the same crop year). The scheme would have ensured protection of wetland ecosystem and also paved way for a cleaner environment. But a section of farmers in connivance with the fisheries lobbies campaigned to discourage Pokkali farming. They were in favour of doing aquaculture round the year since it was more beneficial.



According to Francis, if the government can effectively address these issues, Pokkali has the potential to revolutionise the saline rice production system of Kerala.

The agriculture department statistics show that there are around 4,055 ha of Pokkali field available for farming in Ernakulam district alone. However, the area under cultivation in Ernakulam is less than 500 ha. This amounts to the largest area under Pokkali cultivation in the state. K S Shylaraj, professor and head, Rice Research Station of the Kerala Agricultural University, Vyttila, said the state had about 26,500 hectares of fields under Pokkali cultivation a couple of decades ago. It has today got reduced to less than 6,000 hectares.

“The state government should give production-based incentives to farmers to check the nefarious interests of the fishing lobbies and a section of farmers. If only the area under Pokkali cultivation could be raised like the paddy farming revolution happening in other parts of the state, she said.

Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla had recently announced the area under cultivation in Ernakulam will be increased to 1,000 ha this year and then to 2,000 ha by the next year. A project proposal worth Rs 29 crore, which aims to take up infrastructural development in the region in order to make farming reliable and convenient, has been submitted to Pokkali Land Development Agency.