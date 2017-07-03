KOTTAYAM: Actor-turned-politician Mukesh MLA, who bore the brunt over his charged talk at a press meet of AMMA functionaries, said he accepts criticism in its positive sense. Speaking to reporters in Pampady on Sunday, he said he will become a ‘new person’.

“Rebukes and advices are meant to develop one into a good leader,” he said. Mukesh, however, denied the allegation he misbehaved in the press meet. “I did not utter a bad word against any media person there,” he said. “As the case is under the consideration of the court, I do not want to comment on it. The investigation into the attack against the actress is on the right track. The members of the women’s organisation in cinema have also expressed their difference of opinion in the matter.”