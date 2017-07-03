KOCHI: Students trying to hitchhike is a common sight nowadays, a dangerous practice cops and school authorities usually ignore. But do they all reach homes or end up in some unwanted situation - Akhil Kottathala’s 5-minute short film is built on this disturbing premise. “According to official reports 1,194 children have gone missing in last year and the total number during last five years is over 7,500. It’s an alarming rate and ‘Lift- an easy way to home, but?’ zooms into this scene,” said the director.

Lift follows three school kids who get into a vehicle driven by strangers. “They start panicking when the car doesn’t stop, but finally their abductor turns out to be a cop. He makes them promise that they will never take lifts from strangers,” said Akhil. As the film ends, a lot of newspaper clippings start filling the screen, giving you details about the child missing cases.

“You have seen pictures of missing children doing rounds in WhatsApp groups and social networking sites. Usually kidnapping requires a lot of planning, but here the kids are voluntarily walking into the trap. All they need is some kind of mild anesthetic to keep the children silent,” he adds.

In a sense the concept of Lift stemmed from Akhil’s own experience while he was travelling through Kottayam. “I was driving a Maharashtra registration vehicle, an Innova with its sides curtained. While I was passing through, a couple of students asked for lift and hopped into the car.

The class v11 students seemed totally comfortable in the car and were not a bit worried about their safety.” He adds that this carefree attitude makes things easier for begging or organ mafias. “They can always park their vehicle near schools and drive through spots where students usually wait for lifts,” he said.

Akhil says the worst part of the story is that even cops and teachers who see this never take any measures to discourage the students. “They turn a blind eyes to this. Last time I visited Kochi I saw little girls in school uniforms trying to hitchhike.” He adds mere advice will not save children from such danger, but proper steps should be taken to stop it. “I want this film to be screened at schools to create an awareness. There should be official announcements at assemblies warning the students,” he adds.