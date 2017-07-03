KOCHI: The actor abduction and sexual assault case is taking twists and turns on a daily basis, but with only one outcome at the end of the day -- no clear pointers and clueless police officers. On Sunday, investigators shifted the focus to establish the authenticity of Pulsar Suni’s purported letter to actor Dileep.

The inquiry into the letter and statements of Suni had led sleuths to initiate a search at prêt-à-porter outlet run by Kavya Madhavan, Dileep’s wife. The investigation team, which made little headway in finding the memory card supposedly containing footage of abduction and sexual assault of the female actor, conducted an inquiry at the boutique in Kakkanad on the basis of claims made in Suni’s ‘letter’.The search followed Suni’s statement the card was handed over to someone at the boutique as he could not meet ‘madam’ despite several attempts.

In another development in the case, lawyer Feni Balakrishnan, who claimed he had been approached by two persons seeking legal help for Suni to help him surrender before the court, gave a statement before the investigation team and identified one of the persons who approached him. Feni was questioned for nearly two hours at Aluva. “The police had the picture of a man who fit the description. He spoke Tamil and referred to himself as Manoj. The man sported long hair, which was tied into a bun. He had referred to a ‘madam’ and the SIT quizzed me on this. I told police I didn’t know who the Madam is,” said Feni, who disclosed there were no further discussions between Dileep and himself.

Meanwhile, sources said a few persons associated with a film mentioned by Suni in his letter were also questioned by the special investigation team(SIT). “I haven’t disclosed anything which happened in the interim between filming of‘Sound Thoma’ and ‘Georgettan’s Pooram’ to anyone,” Suni had said in the ‘letter’. A few persons linked to a shooting locale were questioned in this regard as the SIT has been investigating whether the prime accused used to visit the shooting locales of the actor, said officers.

Meanwhile, a TV channel telecast images of Suni visiting Dileep on the sets of ‘Georgettan’s Pooram’ at a club in Thrissur. Officers questioned the employees of the club which was also reportedly frequented by the victim in the assault case.

Case against S N Swamy

The Kalamassery police have filed an FIR against script writer S N Swamy for allegedly diclosing the identity of the victim in the assault case. The move followed a complaint lodged by activist Gireesh Babu alleging Swamy had referred to the victim by her name during a TV debate. Swamy has been booked under Section 228-A (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences etc) of IPC officers said.

Chennithala asks CPM to clear stand; slams Pinarayi Vijayan

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has asked the CPM to come clear on the actor kidnap case and to reveal if the stand taken by two of its MLAs and one MP was the official stance of the party. The MLAs and MPS are not just actors but they are now people’s representatives also, he said. The mystery regarding the actor kidnap case is only increasing day by day. The government and the police have a responsibility to reveal the real facts about the case, he said. He also blamed the Chief Minister for stating there was no conspiracy. “He should have not said so during the investigation of the case,” said Chennithala.