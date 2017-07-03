KOCHI: Rang Mahal, exhibiting some of Bengal weavers most intricate handloom work, is back in Kochi. The 12-day exhibition-cum-sale will be held at Bharat Tourist Home from July 5.

With Onam approaching, rural artisans from Bengal have come up with a good excellent collection of handlooms and dress materials, hoping to attract Malayalee customers.



Over 5,000 pieces of hand woven saris and dress materials in Cotton and Reshams will be available at the expo. The organisation aims to uplift impoverished bengal weavers who stick to hand spinning at a time when electricity-operated powerloom weaving is ruling the market.



To attract trend seekers, the weavers have undertaken a stylish adaptation whereby the simple fabric, be it organic cotton or Ahimsa Resham, has been beautifully hand painted and done by Hand Tye-dying and Handmade Needle Work. An ancient Japanese procedure, Shibori, has also been adopted where some areas of the fabric remain untouched with colouring. Each work is a weavers’ masterpiece of timeless appeal. The 10th exhibition-cum-sale of the Bengal weavers will be held till July 17.