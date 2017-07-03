KOCHI: Bangalore-based software engineer Edsel Correya is on cloud nine. An avid guitar player, the Kochiite has recently come up with his first solo ‘alternative rock’ song, in association with Rex Vijayan, the lead guitarist of the alternative Malayali rock band, Avial. Going a step further, Edsel has produced a video to go with the song, all complete with a Russian model.



Apart from strumming the guitar and handling the vocals, the techie has also composed the rock song titled ‘Melt’. For Edsel, it was the fulfillment of a wish he had for many years. “I have always wanted to come up with a song. It was almost a year ago when I decided to take the plunge to devote more of my time in music,” he said.



Having been part of a music band during his college days, Edsel not only sings but also plays the guitar. “Along with a western music band, which dealt with more than just rock music, my college friends and I were also part of a rock band. The band had taken part in many events like Talent Time, Anchorage and has also represented the college at various youth festivals including the national youth festival at Banares. However, after leaving college, I had no opportunity to pursue music for a brief period,” he said.



The Kochiite was busy finding a job initially in Bangalore. It was during that time he decided to compose a song. “I had written the first portion of the song then. It was recently that I composed the rest,” he said. He is happy that Rex Vijayan agreed to collaborate with the project. “He has done the mixing for the song. The founder of the band ‘Motherjane’ John Thomas is a good friend of mine and it was through him that I got in touch with him on Facebook. He wanted to hear the song first. When he heard it, he said it was different and nice. That was the reason he agreed to work on it,” he said.



The lead and bass guitars have been played by Mohammed Uvais while Vivian Christopher Rajan has handled the drums. The song has been mastered by Blake La Grange, at Mercury Mastering, a studio in California. Russian model Daria Nikolaychuk features in the video and Vinod J Raj has handled the camera.