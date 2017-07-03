KOCHI: Many lives are lost in accidents because of the delay in rescue operations. To ensure victims receive medical attention within the ‘golden hour’, the Fire and Rescue Services unit has launched a Community Rescue Voluntary Scheme. As part of the initiative, volunteers will be trained at the panchayat level to engage in rescue operations during an emergency.

“This scheme will provide maximum flexibility and accessibility to the department in urban and rural areas across the state,” Divisional Officer R Prasad told Express. “The project to be implemented across the state was proposed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a few months ago.”

As part of the scheme, five volunteers from each ward will be selected. There will be 30 volunteers in each panchayat. Heavy machine operators will be preferred as their skills will come in handy during an emergency. They will be provided special fire and rescue training. When an emergency situation is reported, the department will immediately contact the volunteers near the accident spot to start rescue operations immediately. All necessary fire and safety apparatus will be provided to the volunteers.

“People are always compassionate about rescuing others in danger. So, this scheme plans to connect the department with people from different places,” said Prasad.

Due to traffic congestion, Fire and Rescue Services vehicles find it difficult to reach accident spots on time. This scheme has been put forth to avoid such obstacles. “The department has started selecting members from Vypin, Perumbavoor, Kaloor, Kothamangalam and Trippunithura,” he said. “The department has decided to join hands with apex committee of TRURA (Trippunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Association) and EDRAAC (Ernakulam District Resident’s Association Apex Council).”