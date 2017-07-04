KOCHI: Syro-Malabar Church head Mar George Cardinal Alencherry has said the managements of hospitals under the Church should ensure decent pay for nurses.Inaugurating the Syro-Malabar Church Day at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, on Monday, the Cardinal said charity activities by the hospitals which do not offer decent salary to nurses should not be encouraged.

The statement by Cardinal Alencherry, who leads the largest Catholic denomination in Kerala, gains significance in the wake of the agitation launched by the nurses working in private hospitals, demanding pay hike.“I do not want to cross-verify the merit of the demand raised by the agitating nurses. However, if the nurses, who offer an important service to society, have such an issue, it should be addressed. It is a matter of social justice.

Catholic managements have already made it clear the salary scale will be revised after an appropriate recommendation by the government in this regard. Non-Catholic hospital managements should also follow the government directive,” Mar Alencherry said.“The government should take a decision with regard to the salary of nurses in the private sector without delay,” he said.

The Church Day celebrations began with flag hoisting at Mount St Thomas, the headquarters of the Church, in the morning.