KOCHI: It was the unbudging stance adopted by Maharaja’s College principal which led to the burning of principal’s chair, the inquiry conducted by Deputy Director of Collegiate Education has concluded.

The inquiry report also said continuation of the principal and two teachers of Department of Malayalam in the college will be untenable while recommending further action against them.

“The burning of principal’s chair was not a sudden flare-up, but culmination of tensions which existed among principal,students and teachers,” the report said. The inquiry commission found principal had failed to resolve the issue through diplomatic channels. “There was widespread protest among students as a result of closure of hostel. Students, including those belonging to Dalit communities, struggled for two months without food and lodging. This added fuel to fire.

“The principal’s adverse remarks against girl students and getting male students arrested exacerbated the situation,” the report said.

According to the commission, the principal adopted a negative approach towards it. The inquiry, however, failed to find evidence regarding involvement of teachers or teachers’ organisation in the incident.

The principal also failed to give a convincing explanation on why instruction was given to the office attendant over phone to open principal’s room instead of alerting the vice principal, besides the absence from 9 am-1 pm.