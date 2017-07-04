KOCHI: The coordination committee of various organisations representing private bus owners has decided to go on an indefinite stir in protest against government’s refusal to hike fares.

The decision followed a meeting of committee chaired by former president of Bus Operators’ Federation, V J Sebastian here on Saturday.

Though the committee is yet to take a decision on date of the strike, a release from the bus operators said the stir will be held after July 15. The bus owners alleged even after numerous requests to government to hike fares, their demand has not been considered by the authorities. According to them, they are facing heavy losses following steep rise in operating costs.

A meeting of bus owners’ representatives will be held again this week following which the date of the strike will be announced. It has also been decided to hold meetings in all districts to explain the bus operators’ stand with regard to the issue.