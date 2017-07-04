KOCHI: Speculations were rife in the actor assault case on Monday with claims of an imminent arrest and the ‘suspects’ seeking anticipatory bail being thrown up. However, everything fizzled out by the end of the day as the investigating team and the top police brass remained tight-lipped about the developments.



The first rumour to circulate was arrests would be made soon in the case. This was followed by another claim actor Dileep and others will move the High Court seeking anticipatory bail apprehending arrest.

There were also reports Sunil Kumar aka Pulsar Suni, the first accused, had called up filmmaker Nadirshah from the jail on at least three occasions to allegedly settle a financial deal between them. On all three occasions, they had a conversation, one of which lasted about eight minutes.



Yet another report said the examination of the SIM cards used by Pulsar Suni had revealed he frequently called a few numbers reportedly belonging to people having links to Appunni, Dileep’s manager.

The cops found Appunni returned the calls to a couple of the numbers. However, the cops are yet to ascertain whether Suni rang up the actor directly.



There were also rumours Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan and her mother will be summoned for interrogation at Aluva. However, the investigators have not confirmed whether Kavya and her mother will be interrogated.The probe team had earlier received evidence of Suni visiting the location of a movie set at a Thrissur club last year. Further investigations revealed Suni worked as a driver at the location for a couple of days. Based on this, statements were collected from the club’s employees and a few others from the film industry.



Case against Aju Varghese

The Kalamassery police on Monday lodged an FIR against actor Aju Varghese for disclosing the identity of the actor who was assaulted in Kochi earlier this year.

The action followed a complaint lodged by activist Gireesh Babu alleging Varghese publicly mentioned the victim’s name in a Facebook post. Varghese was booked under IPC Section 228-A (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences) of IPC, the police said.

‘Probe moving on right path’

The investigation into actor assault case is moving in the right direction, said state police chief Loknath Behera. On whether there would be immediate arrests, he said taking people into custody and arrests are part of investigation. “Arrests will be made after collecting evidence. It will be decided by the investigation team,” he said. He did not reply on whether there was a conspiracy behind the attack.

Sandhya replies to Senkumar charge

South Zone ADGP B Sandhya has replied to a letter sent by former state police chief T P Senkumar in the actor assault case. In her reply, Sandhya said there was coordination among the probe officers and all the strategies were planned jointly. Probe team head Crime Branch IG Dinendra Kashyap is part of all decisions. Senkumar, in his letter, had alleged there was lack of coordination in the team. The letter was submitted to current police chief Loknath Behera, following the retirement of Senkumar.

