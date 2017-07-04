KOCHI: Another healthy, local dimension will be added to Onam this year. Buoyed by the success of organic vegetable farming, the CPM Ernakulam District Committee is launching an initiative to adorn floral carpets with organically grown flowers this Onam season.



The district-level inauguration of the programme will be held on July 10 at Vazhakkulam in Perumbavoor. Convenors of self-help groups will be put through the paces at a workshop at Palliackal Co-operative Bank on July 6. A team of 10 women workers will work in organic flower fields in 100 self-help groups in the district.

Part of the CPM District Committee’s ‘Jeevitham’ programme, the initiative will see the cultivation of high demand flowers like bachelor button (vaada malli), marigold (chendu malli), jasmine and Krishna tulsi. Each self-help group was asked to cultivate flowers in a minimum of 15 cents, with the aim of cultivating over a total of 15 acres.



The flowers will be sold through stalls, societies and selected outlets. “We are also planning to launch online sales,” said CPM district secretary P Rajeev.“We plan to begin the harvest by August 22.” An order for one lakh saplings has been already placed in Bengaluru. “Starting next year, we hope to use saplings cultivated here,” said Rajeev. At present, people largely buy flowers from other states for the floral carpets.

“These flowers have pesticides in them and inhaling their fragrance will adversely effect the body,” Rajeev said. “organic flowers won’t have this issue.

”The CPM will continue to supply organic vegetables to the market this Onam for the third-year running, increasing the number of vegetable stalls to 300 from last year’s 160. “We are planning to increase the supply chain this year,” said Rajeev. “We will tie up with service societies and panchayats administered by the CPM to increase the number of outlets. Thanks to the monsoon, we hope for a better harvest this year.”