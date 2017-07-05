Pics: Albin Mathew/When Express conducted a reality check through the city routes on Tuesday, not a single area was found to be free from this mess. Kaloor, Broadway, Kakkanad, Palarivattom, Vyttila, Valanjambalam, MG Road, Banerji Road and other local routes are infested with the cable menace

KOCHI: Despite several reports and the intervention of the District Collector, the city is still plagued by the menace of dangling cables. Hanging dangerously low above roads, the maze of cables poses a threat to both pedestrians as well as motorists. Apparently, the City Corporation - the agency responsible for taking action - is turning a blind eye and has failed to act tough against the errant agencies.

Despite repeated assurances, the Corporation seems to be afraid of taking action against the ‘culprits’ - mobile companies, cable operators, Police, internet service providers and government agencies like BSNL and KSEB. “It seems the authorities are waiting for a disaster to happen to act against the errant agencies,” Dhinesh, a motorcycle rider, told Express. “The overhead cables can snare a rider any time. It is sad the Corporation authorities are not taking any action.”

The people are miffed over the civic body’s apathy. “They only act when the city wakes up to a major accident,” said activist Prathapan Vyttila. “With the cable menace, even the rescue activities are at stake as the Fire and Rescue Department is facing difficulty to reach the spot when there is a fire accident. The Mayor should stop giving assurance to the public through newspapers.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the criticism levelled at the Corporation for failing to deliver on its promise, Town Planning Committee Chairperson Shiny Mathew told Express the delay was caused because of a communication gap. “At present, the officers are busy preparing the estimate report for the plan fund project to be submitted to the District Planning Committee. A meeting of all the agencies would be convened and a deadline will be provided to remove the cables. If they fail to act, the Corporation will remove the cables. We hope to finish the drive before Onam,” she said.

When Express conducted a reality check through the city routes on Tuesday, not a single area was found to be free from this mess. Kaloor, Broadway, Kakkanad, Palarivattom, Vyttila, Valanjambalam, MG Road, Banerji Road and other local routes are infested with the cable menace Pics: Albin Mathew