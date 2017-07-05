KOCHI: A special village officer at Narakkal was caught red-handed by a team of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Central Range while accepting bribe on Tuesday. The arrested is Shibu C M, a native of Nayarambalam.It was only two weeks ago a farmer had committed suicide allegedly owing to the lapses on the part of a village officer in Kozhikode.

According to VACB officers, the special village officer, while serving as a village assistant at Pallipuram village office, had demanded bribe from a person for completing mutation (pokkuvaravu) of land. However, the procedure was not completed as the person failed to pay the bribe.“Recently, Shibu was posted as the special village officer at Narakkal and he continued to demand the bribe. The accused demanded `8,000 to complete the mutation proceedings. Based on a complaint, the accused was asked to come to Mampilly Junction at Narakkal for handing over the money. While accepting the bribe, he was surrounded by our team. His arrest was recorded by afternoon,” said a VACB officer.

In the same case, Shibu had allegedly demanded and accepted bribe worth Rs10,000 from the relative of the complainant. However, even after accepting the money, the accused did not complete the mutation procedures.The VACB had earlier received several complaints against the same officer. “He has been under our surveillance for some time,” the officer said.A case has been registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused will be produced before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Wednesday.

ASI held for taking D3,000 bribe

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Ernakulam District Unit on Tuesday nabbed an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) for accepting bribe on Tuesday. The arrested is C C Ajith Kumar, a native of Vallarpadam, who has been serving with the Traffic Wing of Palluruthy police station. VACB officers said Kumar demanded D3,000 bribe from a bus conductor who met with an accident two months ago. Kumar had demanded the bribe for framing scene mahassar for availing of medical insurance.

“The ASI had raised two demands before the bus conductor - to appoint an advocate of his choice and pay D3,000 to complete the procedures in the police station. Following a complaint, we laid a trap and gave chemically-treated currencies to the complainant, who in turn handed it over to the police officer at the Palluruthy police station. Soon after accepting the bribe, our team surrounded him and recorded his arrest,” a VACB officer said. VACB DySP M N Ramesh will file a report about the incident to the Kochi City Police Commissioner. The VACB will also recommend disciplinary action against Kumar.

VACB inspections

In the wake of the Kozhikode incident, the VACB had been carrying out inspections in the village offices in the district. During the inspections, the VACB had found irregularities and lapses on the part of officers in several village offices. The VACB will file a report based on the checking carried out at village offices.