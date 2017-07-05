KOCHI: Singers O U Basheer and Bibina Babu delivered a soulful performance at the weekly ‘Arts and Medicine’ programme at the Government General Hospital here on Wednesday.

A playback singer who hails from Kedamangalam in North Paravur, Basheer has an experience of over twenty five years in the field of music. He opened the show with ‘Madhurikkum Ormakale’, the iconic drama song penned by the late poet O N V Kurup and originally crooned by C O Anto. It was followed by the numbers, ‘Praanasakhi’ and ‘Pathinalam Raavudichathu Maanatho’.



Bibina, an alumnus of RLV College of Music and Fine Arts Tripunithura and an active stage presence, spiced up the show with ‘Manjani Kombil’ from the Malayalam blockbuster movie, Manjil Virinja Pookkal and the evergreen ‘Sandhye’ from the movie ‘Madhanolsavam’, among others. The programme also included a medley of fifteen songs and concluded with Basheer’s rendition of ‘Kaathu Sookshichoru Kasthoori Mampazham’ from the film, ‘Nairu Pidicha Pulivalu’.

The duet ‘Val Kannezhuthi’ was interwoven in between solo performances by the singers. Basheer was the winner of the programme, ‘Patturumal’- Season one, which was telecast on Kairali Television Channel. The contemporary sensibilities that the singers have acquired through experience were reflected in their renditions. “A singer who can feel the pulse of the crowd and make them groove to their melodies is one who is successful in this field,” said Basheer.



The usual venue of the musical extravaganza, the lawns of the hospital, saw a fair crowd of patients, bystanders and hospital staff eagerly awaiting each rendition and supporting the singers with rounds of applause.