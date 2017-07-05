KOCHI: Yemen-native Eassa Ali Mohammed Ali is happy to be in Kerala. The 31-year-old student, who completed his masters in Linguistics from Kerala University and emerged the topper, has now extended his ICCR scholarship from the University. He has been accompanied by 10 other students from the Republic of Yemen. This, according to him, is the first time, such a large batch of students from Yemen is receiving the scholarship.

PIC: Manu R Mavelil



Eassa, who was a Bachelor’s student at the Department of Translation, College of Languages in Sana’a University, had not expected he would remain in Kerala for his masters. “A student has the choice to opt for three Universities and is alloted a University depending on the availability of seats.

If there are no seats available in either of the the three Universities, the college will decide on a University for the student. In fact, I had not even chosen KU as an option. However, Kerala is nice and the people here are very friendly, which is why I am happy to be here,” said the father of two.



Eassa has also served as a teacher at the Sana’a University. “The Government in Yemen instantly appoints students as teachers if they get a first rank in their Bachelors degree,” he said.

Eassa taught for three years post his Bachelors in Translation after which he applied for the scholarship.



Even though, he did not have much money to pursue his higher studies, it was his desire to learn more that brought him here. “I had to even sell my car and furniture to pay for the flight charges for my family to bring them here,” said Eassa.



Eassa’s plan is to do research. “For me, learning is a continuous process while teaching means serving society. I believe that teachers and media are two major influences that can change society,” he said. He hopes to go back to Yemen one day and become a professor at Sana’a University.

Kerala is a safe place

In broken Malayalam he says, “I am fluent in my mother tongue Arabic as well as English. I know a little bit of French and Somali.” Eassa feels thankful to Kerala for another reason as well. “War and violence is very common in Yemen. People can get killed anytime. I thank Kerala for giving me and my family a two-year-old period of peace. We feel safe here,” he said.