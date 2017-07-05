KOCHI: Ididn’t have any prior entrepreneurial experience and had little idea about how companies were built. We understood the importance of a business plan after five months of founding the company. A robust business plan where key milestones and triggers are well-defined goes a long way in supporting the early expansion and growth of a business. Owing to guidance from my father and fellow entrepreneurs, I have managed to learn a bunch of things that helped me scale up sustainably.

In retrospect, the hurdles that I faced were diverse; some unique and some that every entrepreneur faces. However, I had the determination to overcome obstacles and efficiently build the business, come what may.

More than success or failure, it is the endless amount of learning that ultimately matters.



Shekhar Srivastava is the Founding Director of Webnoo Technologies, an IT services company founded in 2014 that specialises in web and digital solutions, and has over 17 products and services.