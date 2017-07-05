KOCHI: Royal Australia Navy (RAN) ship HMAS Newcastle arrived in Kochi on Tuesday for a three-day visit. Commanding Officer of the visiting ship M D Sirois accompanied by Harinder Sidhu, High Commissioner of Australia, and Capt Sheldon Williams, Defence Attache, called on Vice-Admiral A R Karve AVSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC), for interactions on issues of common interest to both navies.



A friendly volleyball match was played between the teams from SNC and the visiting ship. During the ship’s stay in harbour, various activities such as guided tour for Indian Naval personnel onboard HMAS Newcastle will be held.

A conducted tour of some of the training units under SNC in Kochi like the Navigation & Direction, Anti-Submarine Warfare School and Damage Control Training Facility ‘Avinash’, have been planned for the visiting ship’s crew. The crew from the HMAS Newcastle will visit places of interest at Fort Kochi, Marine Drive and various museums in Kochi before their departure on July 7. The RAN ship is planned to participate in a passage exercise with IN Ships off Kochi.



Recently, IN Ships Jyoti, Shivalik and Kamorta from Eastern Fleet had visited Freemantle, Australia, from June 13-17 and participated in the second edition of AUSINDEX- 17, a bilateral maritime exercise between the two navies.