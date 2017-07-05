KOCHI: When it comes to the menace of overhanging cables in the city, the Fire and Rescue Services Department is the most affected. Dangling cables often hamper the movement of fire engines, delaying rescue operations.

“We were a bit delayed when a fire broke out at Oberon Mall last month,” said a Fire and Rescue Services officer. “It was not because of the delay from our part. But the lethargic attitude of the local bodies. We could have reached earlier had we taken a shortcut, but overhanging cables hampered our movement. They will realise the gravity of the situation only when there is a major mishap.”

Though the rule stipulates wires should be 10 metres above roads and vehicles, no one follows it. “Every one is responsible for this. Even the KSEB is unaware. How can we enter a commercial building in case of fire?” the officer asked. According to the department, only 10 per cent of the cables are in use. “The rest are ‘dead cables’. These dead wires have to be removed by their respective service providers,” the officer said.