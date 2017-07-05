KOCHI: The traditional method of terracotta craft-making is forgotten due to the use of atificial materials. To bring back the fading tradition of making hand-sculpted terracotta paintings and masks, an exhibition is being conducted by Srishti at Durbar Hall Art Gallery. “Off late, due to technological innovation, traditional techniques of terracotta craft-making has declined. We are devoted to going back to the roots, where everything is hand-made and no artificial materials are used”, said Narayan T P, Secretary of Srishti.

‘Srishti’ located in Nilambur, consists of 15 expert artisans who work meticulously on the artworks. “Each piece of work takes about a month to be crafted into a perfect work of art”, says Narayan. Different work is distributed to each artisan and their expertise is used in that particular area. “Our first exhibition in Kochi was held a decade ago, where pottery items and garden props were put up. But now people have lost interest in those kind of items”, said Narayan.

The customised works designed as per the client’s taste is also made by the artisans, he says.Besides Mural paintings and masks made out of terracotta, they also make furnishings used to decorate the house. Terracotta lovers can catch a glimpse of the art works displayed at Durbar Hall Art Gallery till July 8.