KOCHI: Most of Shajith R B’s paintings vividly depict the forests and the rivers where the artist grew up in. “There are three rivers which surround my tiny village at Malappattam in Kannur. Living there, I realised how powerful landscape and nature are and how secondary we are to these forces,” said Shajith.



This is why people and animals are miniature beings in Shajith’s works. “I have always focused on miniature art paintings. My aim is to stress that nature is the phenomenon that dominates us,” said the artist, whose debut solo exhibition, ‘Monsoon Reminiscence’ is taking place at the White Walls Art Gallery in Kochi.

The artist draws inspiration from images of his hometown



Shajith has opted not to use much colour in the landscapes and the valleys. “My paintings are reproductions of what I have seen and observed during my childhood. I spent the evenings wandering around the woods. The paintings I have made are photographic memories from my time spent with nature, when the sun was fading away. While it brought out a sense of belonging, it also evoked a bit of fear,” he said.



There are also quite a number of animals in his works. “Pigs are a recurring image, because this is one animal which is omnipresent in my place. So are the goats and the infrequent peacocks,” he said.The paintings are a continuation of his award-winning ‘After rain’ work which won him the Lalithakala Akademi state award in 2015.



“The monsoons have always been my muse even when I used to dabble with watercolours when I was a young boy. So, it was not a surprise when I started following this in most of my works,” he said.Solitude also dominates most of Sajith’s works, so does fear. “The girl who appears time and again is a symbol of victimhood, reflecting distress and trepidation,” he said.