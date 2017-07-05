KOCHI: When two die-hard motor-cycling enthusiasts decided to tie the knot, they knew they wanted something more audacious, to make their wedding unique. So, Rishi George, a practicing physician at a private hospital, at Kochi, called up his friend Jobin Jose, who is also the founder of the Kerala Riders Club, where his fiance Euphie Paul was also a member. His request was simple. Post the ceremony, the bikers should get together and do something different.

So, on June 3, the newly-wed couple and nine bikers from the club, held a motodance between Santacruz Basilica, Fort Kochi, where the ceremony was held, and the Xandari Harbour hotel where the reception took place.“Motodance is a western concept where bikers stop their bikes on the roadside and dance to numbers wearing the riding gear such as the helmet, gloves, jacket, and shoes. People were staring, but we had a great time,” says Jobin.

Kerala Riders Club members performing the moto dance with the couple

The motodance, which was held in Kerala for the first time, is already popular in Chennai. “It is about celebrating your freedom and joy and we thought this would be the perfect way to enjoy after the wedding ceremony,” said Jobin.The bikers also held a rally across Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, with Dr Rishi and Eufie leading the way on their 1,800 cc ‘Indian chief vintage’ bike.

Motorcycle themed wedding

The couple chose a vintage and classic motorbike-themed wedding where the customised cake carried an Indian chief vintage bike model on top. The wedding decorations were also done using vintage

stuff.