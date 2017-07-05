KOCHI: A big problem faced by the non-resident Malayalees visiting their home state is lack of a personal car, which they can use as their own during their short stay here.

Big cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai have flourishing rent-a-car businesses, but Kerala, which accounts for a large number of NRKs and those settled or working in other states, had not seen any organised firms renting out cars for short-term visitors.

Now, in one shot two companies - AVS Cars and Trans Cars - have received the approval from the Kerala Transport Department to launch rent-a-car services. While AVS Cars has launched the operations in Kochi last month, Trans Cars will roll out its services in the coming weeks.

“Earlier, several people in their individual capacity or as a group used to rent out cars illegally. It had its own risks. With organised players like us, customers can rely on our services without any legal hassles,” said C P Ajith Kumar, managing director of AVS Cars.

The problems with unlicensed services are many. For instance, the customer can use the vehicle for illegal activities, which, when caught, will land the original owner in a soup, or if the car meets with an accident, the owner and the passengers will be ineligible for insurance.

“This is why a valid licence provider will attract business from hereon,” Ajith Kumar said.

V C Varghese, a director of Trans Cars, said his company received the license to operate rent-a-car in Kerala recently, and will have cars from Nano to S-class Benz. “Not just Malayalees coming for a visit, even foreign tourists are preferring cars on rent. Our cars will be tailor-made to suit the customers’ requirements such as GPS, road maps and even tourist spots so that they can easily reach their destinations without any problem,” said Varghese.

While AVS Cars has a fleet of 51 cars, Trans Cars plans to have at least 150 to 200 cars. “We already have advance bookings from Arab tourists and US based NRIs for the coming weeks,” said Varghese.

Industry officials said rent-a-car firms registered in Bengaluru such as Zoom Cars are operating in Kerala, but it’s not known whether the company has the license to function in the state.

Ajith Kumar of AVS Cars said the initial response to the service has been “excellent”. “We have at least 30 cars active every day, which is a good start,” he said. The new rent-a-cab service will spot black number plates with yellow letters. “Even the police are unaware of this and they had flagged some rent-a-cabs out of their ignorance,” Ajith Kumar said.

Number plates

The new rent-a-cab service cars will spot black number plates with yellow letters

The rates for the rental

You can rent-a-car for Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 per day depending upon the make of the vehicles. Fuel charges apply separately. The person who rents the car will have to fill the fuel, the same amount as that supplied by the company, when returning the vehicle. Interestingly, both founders of AVS Cars and Trans Cars were operating travel services for tourists. But, shortage of drivers forced both of them to launch rent-a-car services.