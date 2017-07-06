KOCHI: District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla imposed a complete ban on parking on Container Road from Kalamassery to Vallarpadam, starting Wednesday.The Collector, who is also the Regional Transport Authority chairman, has imposed the ban on all vehicles, said a communiqué from the District Information Officer (DIO).

“The City Police Commissioner, Ernakulam Rural Police SP and Regional Transport Officer (RTO) should initiate action against people parking vehicles on Container Road. The report should be submitted to the District Collector,” the statement said.The district administration had identified three acres of land owned by Bharat Petroleum at Vallarpadam for parking trailers. Around 75 trailers can be parked at the plot at a time. Safirulla also ordered secretaries of Local-Self Government bodies located on the Container Road stretch to ensure the streetlights are functioning and repair those not working properly.

“The ban has been enforced from Wednesday. On July 1, the District Collector held a meeting with the people concerned in this regard where it was found stringent steps were needed to curb accidents on the stretch.

A copy of the order brought out by the District Collector in this regard was sent to the police, port trust, petroleum companies, trade union coordinating committees, GCDA and secretaries of local self-governing bodies,” the DIO said.Though a similar ban on lorries was imposed on the stretch in January, parking of trailers continued unabated. Around 40 accidents with multiple deaths were reported on the stretch in the last three months alone.