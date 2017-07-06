KOCHI: The Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI) on Wednesday extended its support to the agitation by various nurses associations against the low wages paid by private hospitals in Kerala. TNAI also urged the government to implement the Supreme Court verdict which directed it to formulate legislations for improving the working condition of nurses in private hospitals.

“The special committee appointed by the apex court recommended all private hospitals with more than 50 beds pay nurses at par with their government counterparts. However, nurses claim some hospitals fail to pay them even the basic wage of `9,500 fixed after a pay-scale revision in 2013,” said TNAI state president Roy K George.

“At present, only 20 percent of private hospitals are paying nurses as per the guidelines. Others violate norms by reducing the number of beds on paper. Former students of well-known hospitals are presently finding it difficult to repay their education loans despite getting jobs in reputed hospitals,” he said. TNAI members said the situation of nurses in private hospitals will deteriorate due to the decrease in opportunity abroad.

“Several nurses are returning from West Asian countries. They have difficulty in adjusting to the working condition at many Indian hospitals due to low remuneration,” he said.