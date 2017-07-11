Home Cities Kochi

Making the selections

 Justin Paul Avittappilly, a Malayali is the editor of academic journals, European Journal of International Management and the International Journal of Emerging Markets.

Published: 11th July 2017 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2017 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dr Justin Paul Avittappilly is a Professor of International Business and Marketing in USA and a visiting Professor of Deakin University, Australia. But, recently, he has been selected as an editor of two leading international academic journals: European Journal of International Management and the International Journal of Emerging Markets, both published from England.

Dr Justin Paul Avittapilly
is a professor of Internationa
l Business and marketing in USA

“The decision-making power to select articles written by researchers from around the globe on a daily basis is an exciting experience as there is intense competition among the young faculty members and Ph.D students to write the best quality articles, develop theories and publish them in journals,” says Prof. Paul. “In fact, publication is mandatory for appointment and promotion as lecturer and professor in Europe and the Americas.”

Paul is the first non-European editor of European Journal of international management. He has now got the unique status as the only Malayali Professor who serves as an editor of two leading global journals in business and economics.
In 2017, he was also invited as Guest Editor of three other leading journals for special issues: Small Business Economics,  Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services and The International Trade Journal from Texas A & M university (USA).

Paul has written eight books including Export-Import Management; Business Environment;  International Marketing and Management of Banking and Financial services. He has published 50 research articles during the past five years in international journals. He is known worldwide as an author of four Ivey-Harvard case studies.

Paul has taught full courses at Aarhus University, Denmark, Universite De Versailles, France, Grenoble Eco le De Management, France, ISM University, Lithuania and has trained managers in Singapore, Dubai, Oman, Europe and Mauritious.

A native of Mattathur in Thrissur District, he has been a sponsored visiting professor at foreign universities such as Vienna University-Austria, University of Barcelona, University of International Business & Economics, Beijing and Fudan University, Shanghai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp