Making the selections

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dr Justin Paul Avittappilly is a Professor of International Business and Marketing in USA and a visiting Professor of Deakin University, Australia. But, recently, he has been selected as an editor of two leading international academic journals: European Journal of International Management and the International Journal of Emerging Markets, both published from England.

“The decision-making power to select articles written by researchers from around the globe on a daily basis is an exciting experience as there is intense competition among the young faculty members and Ph.D students to write the best quality articles, develop theories and publish them in journals,” says Prof. Paul. “In fact, publication is mandatory for appointment and promotion as lecturer and professor in Europe and the Americas.”

Paul is the first non-European editor of European Journal of international management. He has now got the unique status as the only Malayali Professor who serves as an editor of two leading global journals in business and economics.

In 2017, he was also invited as Guest Editor of three other leading journals for special issues: Small Business Economics, Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services and The International Trade Journal from Texas A & M university (USA).

Paul has written eight books including Export-Import Management; Business Environment; International Marketing and Management of Banking and Financial services. He has published 50 research articles during the past five years in international journals. He is known worldwide as an author of four Ivey-Harvard case studies.

Paul has taught full courses at Aarhus University, Denmark, Universite De Versailles, France, Grenoble Eco le De Management, France, ISM University, Lithuania and has trained managers in Singapore, Dubai, Oman, Europe and Mauritious.

A native of Mattathur in Thrissur District, he has been a sponsored visiting professor at foreign universities such as Vienna University-Austria, University of Barcelona, University of International Business & Economics, Beijing and Fudan University, Shanghai.