'People will buy electric batteries for power like LPG for cooking in near future'

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), the first green field airport in the country built with first airport with public private partnership (PPP), got more international recognition when it established itself as the world’s first solar-powered airport, a task accomplished in just six months, says VJ Kurien, its MD. In a free-wheeling interview with ‘Express’ at his modest office in the old international terminal building, Kurien says cost optimisation and innovation are the way forward for the airport. Excerpts of the interview.

Q: Tell us about the success story of the world’s first solar-powered airport.

A: It was six years of relentless work that helped to realise the dream of establishing India’s first green field airport with public-private partnership in the 90s. Conceived and constructed from scratch, the airport was hailed for introducing a novel idea in infrastructure development. But, it took us only six months to plan and execute the solar-powered airport project. The rare distinction of the world’s first solar-powered airport helped us to hog the limelight in international arena.

Q: What are the key projects in store for CIAL?

In fact, we don’t have any such projects to take everyone by surprise. Every project comes out of necessity. We are living in a highly competitive world and our environment is getting polluted day by day. I believe CIAL can lead the way in many fronts and we will make sincere effort to make development environment-friendly.

Q: Can you explain the new initiatives?

For instance, the solar power project has the potential to revolutionise the energy sector in a state like Kerala which heavily depends on hydel projects to meet its energy requirement. Kerala is blessed with natural resources and if these resources are effectively tapped, the state would be on top of the chart of international tourists. Kerala has around 4,000 km of canals and if at least half of the canals are used for generating solar power, the state’s power crisis can be plugged forever. CIAL is on a mission to grow organic vegetables in its solar field. Last year, we harvested 8,000 kg of vegetables from our solar field, and there was high demand for the produce among passengers. If we provide the tourists with an environment where they can enjoy the fresh air and rejuvenate themselves in the pristine backdrop of the state, it would be a major attraction for international tourists.

Q:With clean energy and organic farming is CIAL promoting Kerala as a destination for rejuvenation?

Of course. The heaps of garbage at every nook and cranny of the state is an eyesore and this issue needs to be addressed. If the local bodies make a serious effort we can address the problem. The garbage should be removed on a war footing and then we should bring about a proper system to process the garbage being generated in the state. We have to ensure clean energy, clean environment, organic farming, excellence in higher education and world class health care including Ayurveda to tap the tourism potential of the God’s Own Country after a decade. We should plan for a better tomorrow from today.

Q: How could you complete the construction of the third terminal in record time?



We completed the construction of the new terminal spending `600 per sq feet. Besides, we have streamlined the system with no scope for corruption. We used to publicise every details of the construction including tendering, its formalities and the rates quoted by the successful bidder. Everything regarding the construction was available on our website. This helped to avoid allegations and thereby showcase a transparent system which effectively raised our standard of working.

Q:CIAL is on the cusp of becoming the second largest power supplier in the state. How do you see the potential of this sector?

The energy sector is going to witness a sea change. In near future we will see a consumer walking into his house with a set of batteries to meet his power needs just like we buy LPG cylinders.

Coping with the changing times, CIAL has made a facility to charge electric cars like Tesla 3, which will run 450 km with a single charging. The facility in our newly built 2.25 lakh sq ft solar carport is a first of its kind initiative in the country. We are not swimming against the tide but moving in sync with time.

