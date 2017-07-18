Home Cities Kochi

Brushing aside the taboo

Transgender dancer, Plinku, who is participating in the painting camp, which is being held as part of Samanwaya, organised by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, is very excited at trying her hand at painting

Plinku, a dancer does a painting in the painting camp of ‘Samanwaya’, an art worshop

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Transgender dancer, Plinku, who is participating in the painting camp, which is being held as part of Samanwaya, organised by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, is very excited at trying her hand at painting. She is one of the 40 members from the transgender community participating in the camp. 


The camp which also consists of 40 artists from the transgender community is showcasing the talent of these artists which often go unrecognised. Plinku says, “It is the first time that I am holding a paint brush.” Plinku, who has completed her first painting, is now busy with her second work. She is very delighted over being recognised as a transgender.

Plinku says, “ It is a great honour for a transgender like me to get a space in a public platform.” She is all praise for the initiative of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, especially Chairman T A Satyapal, for giving them an equal opportunity along with the other artists to come into the limelight. 


Her Kuchippudi performance  had received much applause from the audience. Plinku, who has a degree in Performing Arts with specialisation in Kuchippudi, has won first prize at the state school youth festival for four consecutive years. However, she is not interested to talk much about the achievement as it was in the boy’s category. Plinku, who is currently pursuing  her MA in Women Studies at Calicut University, is also providing training to students participating in youth festivals.

