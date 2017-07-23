Of angels and humans

Rajesh Abraham By

KOCHI: Workforce localisation in the Gulf countries. Increasing protectionism in the Western economies. The overseas recruitment bubble having burst, the ‘sons-of-the-soil’ call elsewhere held a key trigger for the nurses’ uprising in Kerala for more wages, culminating in their big victory after years’ of low pay. “Earlier, the nurses were ready to work for a pittance, sometimes even without any salary,” said Irudaya Rajan S of Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, who has been studying migration trends from the state over the past several years.

“Their motive was to get the three-year experience certificate which would help them secure jobs overseas. Their main attraction in joining the nursing profession was to first get a job in the Gulf, and from there migrate to Canada, the UK or Australia/New Zealand.” Rajan said students, egged on by their parents, joined nursing courses in large numbers which ended up in creating an oversupply.

“We are seeing a little bit of oversupply and slowdown in demand for nurses overseas.”

This meant the students, having taken education loans of Rs 3-5 lakh, were not in a position to pay the banks back at the prevailing low level of salaries.Molly Philip, a nurse working in a government hospital in Abu Dhabi, explained it was not just localisation or ‘Saudisation’ that made it difficult for the typical Malayali girl to secure a job as a nurse in the Gulf and the Western countries.

“Now, we have tough competition from nurses in the Philippines and China, in addition to nurses from other states in India,” Molly said. According to her, there has been a sharp decline in the budget for nursing staff in the Gulf countries in recent years. “In our hospital, the new nursing staff are hired without any benefits such as housing, education allowances,” she said. In advanced markets like Australia, Canada and the UK, high IELTS (International English Language Testing System) scores have become imperative.“In the UK, for instance, the requirement earlier was an overall score of seven. Now the rule stipulates a score of seven in each band,” Molly said.

Kottayam native Marykutty (name changed), a nurse in Phoenix, who migrated to the US about a decade back said over phone: “Immigration to the US is not easy. If a nurse is allowed entry, it’s more likely to end up in four persons migrating to the US, which is not encouraged these days. Also, more natives are encouraged to get into the nursing profession from a younger age.”

Geojit chief investment strategist V K Vijayakumar, who is also on the board of a private hospital in Thrissur, admitted the salary scale of nurses in the state was abysmally low. The large numbers of male nurses coming out from nursing schools compounded the unease, he said. “Some hospitals hiring male nurses had a bad experience. Some male nurses were sacked and it is felt males are not appropriate for the nursing service.”This has also created an unrest, and it is more or less agreed by the industry insiders the prospects for male nurses are not rosy vis-a-vis the female nurses.

SC Committee TermsPrivate hospitals with more than 200 beds – salary on par with that of government nurses.

Private hospitals with 100 to 200 beds – salary should be at least 90 per cent of the salary of Govt nurses.Private hospitals with 50 to 100 beds – salary should be at least 75 per cent of the salary of Govt nurses.For hospitals with less then 50 beds, salary should not be less than D20,000.

Minimum Wages panel terms

Hospitals with 20 beds - D18,232

Hospitals with 21 to 100 beds - D19,810

Hospitals with 101 to 300 beds - D20,014

Hospitals with 300 to 50 0 beds - D20,980

Hospitals with 500 to 800 beds - D22,040

Hospitals with more than 800 beds - D23, 760