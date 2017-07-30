Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: 17 officers graduate  at the ceremonial passing-out parade

As many as 17 officers ( Navy-14 and Coast-3) Guard) graduated as observers at the ceremonial passing-out parade held at INS Garuda here the other day.

KOCHI: As many as 17 officers ( Navy-14 and Coast-3) Guard) graduated as observers at the ceremonial passing-out parade held at INS Garuda here the other day. The graduated officers belong to the 85th permanent commission and 16th short service commission courses.Admiral Superintendent of Naval Ship Repair Yard Real Admiral Satyanarayana Alamanda reviewed the parade and awarded the ‘Wings’ as well as prizes to the officers.

In the 85th permanent commission course, Lieutenant Tapan Pandit was awarded the Uttar Pradesh Trophy on being adjudged ‘First in the Overall Order of Merit’, while Sub-Lieutenant P S Shinde was awarded the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command Trophy for being the ‘Best in Flying’.  
Lieutenant Pandit also won the ‘Sub Lieutenant R V Kunte Memorial Book Prize’ for the ‘Best in Ground Subjects’. In the 16th SSC Observer course, Sub Lieutenant Disha Ashra was awarded the Book Prizes for ‘Best in Flying’ .

