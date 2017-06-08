Home Cities Kochi

Exploring the criminal mind

City-based Navaneeth Vinod’s crime thriller is becoming viral on Youtube.

Published: 08th June 2017 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2017 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Navaneeth Vinod

By Varsha Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: While most amateur shortfilmmakers choose social or cultural issues as subjects of work,  city-based student Navaneeth Vinod has chosen a crime thriller for his first venture.

An obvious choice for a law student, the amateur shortfilm titled ‘Nirnayam’ has recieved over 26,000 views in less than a week of it’s release on Youtube.

Not just that, the 21-year-old youngster has managed to get a popular music label muzik247 to release his first venture.

Navaneeth, who studies in Mar Gregorios Law College Nalanchira said, “In fact, I had been interested in wielding the camera for quite a long time. After I finished my venture, I approached Muzik247. They decided to be a part of it after going through the work.”

The incidents of ‘Nirnayam’, a film shot using a sony A7S2 cam, mostly takes place in the night light mode.

The story  revolves around an investigation concerning the murder of a girl. An officer is on the murder trail and he meticulously puts the dots together and zeroes in on the killer. However, the film is meant to be more than just a crime investigation thriller. It is a lesson on drug-use as the killer was on the influence of drugs.

So, why did he choose a crime thriller as his debut venture? “The film is based on a true crime which happened in Attingal. The incident and the manner in which the crime was committed shook me. I knew the victim personally too. But more than this, I wanted ‘Nirnayam’ to carry a social message,” he said.

Before Muzik247 came into the picture, ‘Nirnayam’ started out as a small film. “It was my friends and family members who invested in the film initially,” said Navaneeth.

Ajmal Haneef handles the editing and cinematography of the film produced by his friends and family members Thamburu Dileep, Mithra Ajith, Sindhu Pradeep respectively under the banner of Beyond Dreams, while Aditya Nair, Faizal N M, Ashikh Mohammed Haja, Afsal Mohammed,Anarkha Chithra, Minnu G Babu and Nasarath Shahabudeen form the cast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp